The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Predators' GM Candidates

The Wraparound is here with rapid-fire NHL and hockey discussions and debates.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Reacting to the New Jersey Devils' firing of GM Tom Fitzgerald\n\n5:20: Breaking down the candidates for the GM position with the Nashville\nPredators\n\n9:44: How will the Edmonton Oilers adapt to potentially playing playoff hockey\nwithout Leon Draisaitl?\n\n13:14: Making sense of the Vancouver Canucks' struggles at home\n\n17:21: Will Nikita Kucherov be remembered as the best player in Tampa Bay\nLightning history?\n\n21:21: Which rookie goaltender from this season has the brightest future?\n\n24:27: Has John Tavares proved that he can still be a second-line center for the\nToronto Maple Leafs?\n\n27:44: Which trade deadline acquisition has proved to be the most valuable?\n\nBreaking Down The Predators' GM Candidates by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nBreaking Down The Predators' GM Candidates by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7358440859]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]