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The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Predators' GM Candidates

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss the Devils' firing of their GM, the Predators' GM search, the Canucks' struggles at home, rookie goaltenders and more.

The Wraparound is here with rapid-fire NHL and hockey discussions and debates.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Reacting to the New Jersey Devils' firing of GM Tom Fitzgerald

5:20: Breaking down the candidates for the GM position with the Nashville Predators

9:44: How will the Edmonton Oilers adapt to potentially playing playoff hockey without Leon Draisaitl?

13:14: Making sense of the Vancouver Canucks' struggles at home

17:21: Will Nikita Kucherov be remembered as the best player in Tampa Bay Lightning history?

21:21: Which rookie goaltender from this season has the brightest future?

24:27: Has John Tavares proved that he can still be a second-line center for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

27:44: Which trade deadline acquisition has proved to be the most valuable?

megaphone.linkBreaking Down The Predators' GM Candidates by The Wraparound

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