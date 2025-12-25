The Wraparound: Burning NHL Questions, Christmas Style

The Wraparound is here with a special Christmas-themed episode covering the NHL in rapid-fire segments.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:
0:00: Which player has been the best 'early Christmas gift' for their franchise?
3:54: Which pending UFA has proven they deserve a contract extension under the Christmas tree this year?
6:25: Which team needs a Christmas miracle to get back in the playoff race?
9:36: Who has been the best bang-for-your-buck gift to their NHL team this season?
11:38: Which NHL players have some work to do to get back on Santa's nice list?
14:34: Which GM has the longest Christmas list this holiday season?
19:00: Which NHL teams are most likely to do a gift exchange later this season?
23:08: Which NHL team is most likely to have a Boxing Day blowout sale?
