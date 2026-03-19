The Wraparound: Can Crosby And Malkin Put Together One Last Magical Playoff Run?

The Wraparound is here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire\nsegments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: How strong is the New York Islanders' future?\n\n4:57: Breaking down Rick Bowness' impact with the Columbus Blue Jackets\n\n9:05: Could Rasmus Andersson still hit free agency this summer?\n\n13:21: Will the Nashville Predators be getting younger next season?\n\n19:50: Reflecting on Brent Burns' evolution as a defenseman\n\n23:40: Which Canadian team has the best shot of making a deep playoff run?\n\n28:15: Can Crosby and Malkin put together one last magical playoff run?\n\n33:05: Reacting to Gary Bettman's comments on the NHL's playoff format\n\nCan Crosby And Malkin Put Together One Last Magical Playoff Run? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nCan Crosby And Malkin Put Together One Last Magical Playoff Run? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4966347461]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]