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The Wraparound: Can Crosby And Malkin Put Together One Last Magical Playoff Run?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss the Penguins' potential in the playoffs, Rasmus Andersson's chances of being a free agent, the Islanders, Predators and more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: How strong is the New York Islanders' future?

4:57: Breaking down Rick Bowness' impact with the Columbus Blue Jackets

9:05: Could Rasmus Andersson still hit free agency this summer?

13:21: Will the Nashville Predators be getting younger next season?

19:50: Reflecting on Brent Burns' evolution as a defenseman

23:40: Which Canadian team has the best shot of making a deep playoff run?

28:15: Can Crosby and Malkin put together one last magical playoff run?

33:05: Reacting to Gary Bettman's comments on the NHL's playoff format

megaphone.linkCan Crosby And Malkin Put Together One Last Magical Playoff Run? by The Wraparound

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