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The Wraparound: Can Rangers' Lafreniere Realize His Full Potential With Panarin Gone?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Leon Draisaitl, Anze Kopitar, Alexis Lafreniere, Jimmy Snuggerud, Anthony Mantha, Mason McTavish, Landon DuPoint and more.

The Wraparound is back with more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Will Anze Kopitar go down as the best Los Angeles Kings player of all-time?

3:53: Can Alexis Lafreniere realize his full potential with Artemi Panarin gone?

7:15: Who should Hockey Canada consider for their next GM after Doug Armstrong?

11:00: Will Jimmy Snuggerud be a pivotal piece in the St. Louis Blues' rebuild?

14:20: What changes will the Ottawa Senators make if they miss the playoffs?

18:25: What to make of Anthony Mantha's career-best season with the Pittsburgh Penguins

22:18: Could Mason McTavish be falling out of favor with the Anaheim Ducks?

26:05: What rebuilding team could use Landon DuPont the most at the 2027 NHL draft?

29:47: Will Leon Draisaitl's injury cause the Edmonton Oilers to miss the playoffs?

megaphone.linkCan Rangers' Lafreniere Realize His Full Potential With Panarin Gone? by The Wraparound

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