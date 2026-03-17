The Wraparound: Can Rangers' Lafreniere Realize His Full Potential With Panarin Gone?

The Wraparound is back with more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Will Anze Kopitar go down as the best Los Angeles Kings player of\nall-time?\n\n3:53: Can Alexis Lafreniere realize his full potential with Artemi Panarin gone?\n\n7:15: Who should Hockey Canada consider for their next GM after Doug Armstrong?\n\n11:00: Will Jimmy Snuggerud be a pivotal piece in the St. Louis Blues' rebuild?\n\n14:20: What changes will the Ottawa Senators make if they miss the playoffs?\n\n18:25: What to make of Anthony Mantha's career-best season with the Pittsburgh\nPenguins\n\n22:18: Could Mason McTavish be falling out of favor with the Anaheim Ducks?\n\n26:05: What rebuilding team could use Landon DuPont the most at the 2027 NHL\ndraft?\n\n29:47: Will Leon Draisaitl's injury cause the Edmonton Oilers to miss the\nplayoffs?\n\nCan Rangers' Lafreniere Realize His Full Potential With Panarin Gone? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nCan Rangers' Lafreniere Realize His Full Potential With Panarin Gone? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST7797108682]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]