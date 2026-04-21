The Wraparound: Can The Ottawa Senators Get Back In Their Series Vs. Hurricanes?

Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire NHL and hockey segments on The\nWraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Can the Ottawa Senators crawl back in their series against the Carolina\nHurricanes?\n\n6:15: Are the Philadelphia Flyers' young stars proving to be too much for the\nPittsburgh Penguins to handle?\n\n11:13: Will Jake Oettinger's performance ultimately decide how far the Dallas\nStars can go?\n\n15:35: Reacting to the Edmonton Oilers' Game 1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks\n\n19:50: Should the Winnipeg Jets be concerned about Connor Hellebuyck's future\nwith the franchise?\n\n26:35: Predicting who will fill the vacant GM roles across the NHL\n\n31:10: What will Macklin Celebrini's next contract with the San Jose Sharks look\nlike?\n\nCan The Ottawa Senators Get Back In Their Series Vs. Hurricanes? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nCan The Ottawa Senators Get Back In Their Series Vs. Hurricanes? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4869379911]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]