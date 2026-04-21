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The Wraparound: Can The Ottawa Senators Get Back In Their Series Vs. Hurricanes?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss four playoff matchups, Connor Hellebuyck's future, Macklin Celebrini's next contract and more.

Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire NHL and hockey segments on The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: Can the Ottawa Senators crawl back in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes?

6:15: Are the Philadelphia Flyers' young stars proving to be too much for the Pittsburgh Penguins to handle?

11:13: Will Jake Oettinger's performance ultimately decide how far the Dallas Stars can go?

15:35: Reacting to the Edmonton Oilers' Game 1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks

19:50: Should the Winnipeg Jets be concerned about Connor Hellebuyck's future with the franchise?

26:35: Predicting who will fill the vacant GM roles across the NHL

31:10: What will Macklin Celebrini's next contract with the San Jose Sharks look like?

megaphone.linkCan The Ottawa Senators Get Back In Their Series Vs. Hurricanes? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

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