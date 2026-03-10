The Wraparound: Can The Senators Remain In The Playoff Race Without Jake Sanderson?

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss the Senators' outlook, Brayden Schenn's arrival to the Islanders, first impressions after the NHL trade deadline, reported tensions at Oilers practice and more.
The Hockey News Wraparound has a new batch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:
0:00: Which recently traded player will have the biggest impact on their new team?
4:02: Can the Ottawa Senators remain in the playoff race without Jake Sanderson?
7:30: Would the Toronto Maple Leafs consider moving Matthew Knies?
12:25: Could Brayden Schenn be what the New York Islanders needed to push for the playoffs?
15:13: Breaking down the Edmonton Oilers' reported conflict with Tristan Jarry
20:00: Will the Florida Panthers return to dominance next season?
23:55: Do the Winnipeg Jets have what it takes to sneak into the playoffs?