The Wraparound: Could Canadiens' Patrik Laine Thrive With A Change Of Scenery?

The Wraparound has a jam-packed slate of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire\nsegments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Reacting to Zach Werenski's Norris Trophy win\n\n4:20: Was Manny Malhotra the right fit as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?\n\n8:15: What team makes the most sense for Brendan Gallagher to be traded to?\n\n11:15: Can Patrik Laine still be an effective player with another change of\nscenery?\n\n15:57: Are the Edmonton Oilers regretting trading away top prospect Sam\nO'Reilly?\n\n20:50: Breaking down the Toronto Maple Leafs' latest front office hirings\n\n25:23: What direction should the Los Angeles Kings be headed in this summer?\n\n29:17: What should Chris MacFarland's top priority be as GM of the Nashville\nPredators?\n\nCould Canadiens' Patrik Laine Thrive With A Change Of Scenery? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nCould Canadiens' Patrik Laine Thrive With A Change Of Scenery? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7476858693]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]