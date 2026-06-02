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The Wraparound: Could Canadiens' Patrik Laine Thrive With A Change Of Scenery? cover image

The Wraparound: Could Canadiens' Patrik Laine Thrive With A Change Of Scenery?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss Zach Werenski's Norris Trophy win, the futures of Patrik Laine and Brendan Gallagher, the Leafs' new front office hiring and more.

The Wraparound has a jam-packed slate of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: Reacting to Zach Werenski's Norris Trophy win

4:20: Was Manny Malhotra the right fit as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

8:15: What team makes the most sense for Brendan Gallagher to be traded to?

11:15: Can Patrik Laine still be an effective player with another change of scenery?

15:57: Are the Edmonton Oilers regretting trading away top prospect Sam O'Reilly?

20:50: Breaking down the Toronto Maple Leafs' latest front office hirings

25:23: What direction should the Los Angeles Kings be headed in this summer?

29:17: What should Chris MacFarland's top priority be as GM of the Nashville Predators?

megaphone.linkCould Canadiens' Patrik Laine Thrive With A Change Of Scenery? by The Wraparound

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