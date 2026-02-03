The Wraparound: Could Quinn Hughes Earn As Much As Kirill Kaprizov On His Next Contract?

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Sam Bennett replacing Anthony Cirelli on Team Canada, Quinn Hughes' next contract, Patrik Laine, Zayne Parekh and more
The Wraparound has more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics as the Olympics are about to begin.
Watch the full episode of the Wraparound here
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed:
1:00: Do you think Quinn Hughes could end up earning just as much as Kirill Kaprizov if he sticks with the Minnesota Wild?
5:19: Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli will not play at the Olympics and is replaced by Sam Bennett. Thoughts on this?
8:50: Do you think the Flames have handled Zayne Parekh's development well so far, considering their decision not to send him back to junior hockey and the fact that he can't play in the AHL full-time yet?
13:06: What do you make of Fraser Minten's performance this season, and does he have the chance to become a top-line center for the Boston Bruins at some point in his career?
16:45: Patrik Laine hasn't played for the Montreal Canadiens since October. Could he potentially be traded this year? If so, what teams would make sense?
20:33: What are some out-of-the-box ideas for outdoor game locations?
24:51: The Florida Panthers are now at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. How will they handle this trade deadline?
28:13: A few Vancouver Canucks prospects that have stood out as of late are defenseman Tom Willander and forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Should they be getting more ice time?