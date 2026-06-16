The Wraparound: Could Sam Montembeault Be A Fit For The Oilers?

The Wraparound has a bunch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss as the\noff-season begins.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Making sense of the Toronto Maple Leafs' trade of Joseph Woll to the\nPhiladelphia Flyers\n\n6:05: Reflecting on Eric Tulsky's tenure as a Stanley Cup-winning GM\n\n11:34: Should the Vegas Golden Knights be concerned about Jack Eichel's\ngoal-scoring struggles in the playoffs?\n\n16:39: What will Cale Makar's next contract look like with the Colorado\nAvalanche?\n\n20:15: Breaking down Chase Reid's ascension to the top of the NHL draft rankings\n\n24:30: What players will be taken higher than expected at the upcoming NHL\ndraft?\n\n27:36: Which players are the top buyout candidates around the NHL?\n\n31:35: Does Sam Montembeault make sense as a fit with the Edmonton Oilers?\n\nCould Sam Montembeault Be A Fit For The Oilers? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nCould Sam Montembeault Be A Fit For The Oilers? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST5489648134]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]