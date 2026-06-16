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The Wraparound: Could Sam Montembeault Be A Fit For The Oilers?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky's path to the Stanley Cup, the Maple Leafs and Flyers' trade, buyout candidates, NHL draft talk and more.

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The Wraparound has a bunch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss as the off-season begins.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Making sense of the Toronto Maple Leafs' trade of Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers

6:05: Reflecting on Eric Tulsky's tenure as a Stanley Cup-winning GM

11:34: Should the Vegas Golden Knights be concerned about Jack Eichel's goal-scoring struggles in the playoffs?

16:39: What will Cale Makar's next contract look like with the Colorado Avalanche?

20:15: Breaking down Chase Reid's ascension to the top of the NHL draft rankings

24:30: What players will be taken higher than expected at the upcoming NHL draft?

27:36: Which players are the top buyout candidates around the NHL?

31:35: Does Sam Montembeault make sense as a fit with the Edmonton Oilers?

megaphone.linkCould Sam Montembeault Be A Fit For The Oilers? by The Wraparound

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