Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: Do The Vegas Golden Knights Need A Center? cover image

The Wraparound: Do The Vegas Golden Knights Need A Center?

The Hockey News
50m
Partner
5.9KMembers·86KPosts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss William Karlsson's injury, Rasmus Andersson trade destinations, Erik Karlsson's injury, Elias Pettersson and more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Which teams make the most sense as trade destinations for Rasmus Andersson?

4:51: What should the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay Bobby McMann on his next contract?

7:55: With William Karlsson's injury, should the Vegas Golden Knights pursue a center?

12:00: Should the Vancouver Canucks be listening to offers on Elias Pettersson?

16:35: Breaking down how Erik Karlsson's injury will impact the Pittsburgh Penguins' long-term decisions

21:20: Recapping Kelsey Surmacz's 1-on-1 interview with Stuart Skinner

24:05: Could Boone Jenner or Charlie Coyle be trade pieces for the Columbus Blue Jackets?

28:18: Reflecting on Alexandre Texier's start with the Montreal Canadiens

megaphone.linkDo The Vegas Golden Knights Need A Center? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows