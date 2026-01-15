The Wraparound: Do The Vegas Golden Knights Need A Center?

The Wraparound is here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:
0:00: Which teams make the most sense as trade destinations for Rasmus Andersson?
4:51: What should the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay Bobby McMann on his next contract?
7:55: With William Karlsson's injury, should the Vegas Golden Knights pursue a center?
12:00: Should the Vancouver Canucks be listening to offers on Elias Pettersson?
16:35: Breaking down how Erik Karlsson's injury will impact the Pittsburgh Penguins' long-term decisions
21:20: Recapping Kelsey Surmacz's 1-on-1 interview with Stuart Skinner
24:05: Could Boone Jenner or Charlie Coyle be trade pieces for the Columbus Blue Jackets?
28:18: Reflecting on Alexandre Texier's start with the Montreal Canadiens
See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Podbean
iHeartRadio
Amazon