The Wraparound: Do The Washington Capitals Need To Trade For A High-End Winger?

The Wraparound is here to discuss a new slate of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:
0:00: Breaking down the Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks
6:10: Do the Washington Capitals need to trade for a high-end winger?
9:20: What to make of the Los Angeles Kings’ scoring struggles
12:15: Reflecting on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ journey to 1,000 NHL games
14:46: Where does Zdeno Chara rank among the greatest defensemen in Bruins history?
17:16: Can Matthew Tkachuk help stabilize the Florida Panthers for the rest of the season?
21:00: Does Willie Desjardins deserve another NHL coaching job?
