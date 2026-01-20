Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: Do The Washington Capitals Need To Trade For A High-End Winger? cover image

The Wraparound: Do The Washington Capitals Need To Trade For A High-End Winger?

The Hockey News
3h
Partner
6.1KMembers·86KPosts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss the Canucks trading Kiefer Sherwood, the Capitals, Kings, Matthew Tkachuk, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss a new slate of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down the Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks

6:10: Do the Washington Capitals need to trade for a high-end winger?

9:20: What to make of the Los Angeles Kings’ scoring struggles

12:15: Reflecting on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ journey to 1,000 NHL games

14:46: Where does Zdeno Chara rank among the greatest defensemen in Bruins history?

17:16: Can Matthew Tkachuk help stabilize the Florida Panthers for the rest of the season?

21:00: Does Willie Desjardins deserve another NHL coaching job?

megaphone.linkDo The Washington Capitals Need To Trade For A High-End Winger? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows
1
1