The Wraparound: Does Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Deserve To Be A Norris Trophy Favorite? cover image

The Wraparound: Does Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Deserve To Be A Norris Trophy Favorite?

Eric Cruikshank
10h
Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss Evan Bouchard, Mat Barzal, Mark Stone, Zach Werenski, Cole Caufield, Evgeni Malkin and more.

The Wraparound has a new episode of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed:

0:00: Breaking down Evan Bouchard's historic offensive performance against the Washington Capitals

4:28: Could the Minnesota Wild be exploring trades for Jesper Wallstedt?

9:15: Will Mark Stone put together a 100-point season with the Vegas Golden Knights?

13:00: Will Patrick Roy's comments about Mathew Barzal have a larger impact on the New York Islanders' season?

16:30: Does Zach Werenski deserve to be the Norris Trophy favorite?

19:55: Projecting Evgeni Malkin's offensive ceiling for the rest of his career

24:27: Do the Utah Mammoth have strong enough goaltending to be playoff-ready?

29:10: Can Cole Caufield become a generational goal-scorer?

