The Wraparound: Does Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Deserve To Be A Norris Trophy Favorite?

The Wraparound has a new episode of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed:\n\n0:00: Breaking down Evan Bouchard's historic offensive performance against the\nWashington Capitals\n\n4:28: Could the Minnesota Wild be exploring trades for Jesper Wallstedt?\n\n9:15: Will Mark Stone put together a 100-point season with the Vegas Golden\nKnights?\n\n13:00: Will Patrick Roy's comments about Mathew Barzal have a larger impact on\nthe New York Islanders' season?\n\n16:30: Does Zach Werenski deserve to be the Norris Trophy favorite?\n\n19:55: Projecting Evgeni Malkin's offensive ceiling for the rest of his career\n\n24:27: Do the Utah Mammoth have strong enough goaltending to be playoff-ready?\n\n29:10: Can Cole Caufield become a generational goal-scorer?\n\nDoes Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Deserve To Be A Norris Trophy Favorite? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nDoes Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Deserve To Be A Norris Trophy Favorite? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST6155718688]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]