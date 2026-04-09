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The Wraparound: Evaluating The Seattle Kraken's Ron Francis Era

The Hockey News
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The Hockey News
5h
Updated at Apr 9, 2026, 20:38
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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss Ron Francis leaving the Kraken, Michael Hage's future with the Canadiens, Alex Ovechkin's comments on his future and much more.

The Wraparound discusses the Kraken's latest departure, a confirmed playoff matchup and more NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: Reflecting on Ron Francis' tenure with the Seattle Kraken

5:14: Previewing the first-round matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild

11:16: Does Michael Hage have a long-term future with the Montreal Canadiens?

15:38: Reacting to Evan Bouchard's 90-point milestone with the Edmonton Oilers

19:47: Breaking down Alexander Ovechkin's recent comments on his hockey future

23:38: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs consider moving on from Anthony Stolarz?

28:35: Which Chicago Blackhawks prospect could make the biggest impact next season?

megaphone.linkEvaluating The Seattle Kraken's Ron Francis Era by The Wraparound

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