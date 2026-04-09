The Wraparound: Evaluating The Seattle Kraken's Ron Francis Era

The Wraparound discusses the Kraken's latest departure, a confirmed playoff\nmatchup and more NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Reflecting on Ron Francis' tenure with the Seattle Kraken\n\n5:14: Previewing the first-round matchup between the Dallas Stars and the\nMinnesota Wild\n\n11:16: Does Michael Hage have a long-term future with the Montreal Canadiens?\n\n15:38: Reacting to Evan Bouchard's 90-point milestone with the Edmonton Oilers\n\n19:47: Breaking down Alexander Ovechkin's recent comments on his hockey future\n\n23:38: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs consider moving on from Anthony Stolarz?\n\n28:35: Which Chicago Blackhawks prospect could make the biggest impact next\nseason?\n\nEvaluating The Seattle Kraken's Ron Francis Era by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nEvaluating The Seattle Kraken's Ron Francis Era by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST9002440430]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]