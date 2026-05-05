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The Wraparound: Has Mitch Marner Quieted His Doubters?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss the Hurricanes, Flyers, Golden Knights, Ducks, John Chayka and more.

Check out this latest episode of The Wraparound, featuring NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: With Frederik Andersen standing out, are the Carolina Hurricanes the team to beat in the East?

5:29: What do the Philadelphia Flyers need to do to keep their season alive?

9:11: Has Mitch Marner quieted his doubters with his playoff performance for the Vegas Golden Knights?

13:13: Has the Anaheim Ducks' offense finally come back down to earth?

17:36: Who are the top early Conn Smythe candidates?

20:52: How should John Chayka pitch Auston Matthews to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs beyond his current contract?

26:45: Who has the best case to challenge Matthew Schaefer for the Calder Trophy?

megaphone.linkHas Mitch Marner Quieted His Doubters? by The Wraparound

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