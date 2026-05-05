The Wraparound: Has Mitch Marner Quieted His Doubters?

Check out this latest episode of The Wraparound, featuring NHL and hockey topics\nin bite-sized segments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: With Frederik Andersen standing out, are the Carolina Hurricanes the team\nto beat in the East?\n\n5:29: What do the Philadelphia Flyers need to do to keep their season alive?\n\n9:11: Has Mitch Marner quieted his doubters with his playoff performance for the\nVegas Golden Knights?\n\n13:13: Has the Anaheim Ducks' offense finally come back down to earth?\n\n17:36: Who are the top early Conn Smythe candidates?\n\n20:52: How should John Chayka pitch Auston Matthews to stay with the Toronto\nMaple Leafs beyond his current contract?\n\n26:45: Who has the best case to challenge Matthew Schaefer for the Calder\nTrophy?\n\nHas Mitch Marner Quieted His Doubters? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nHas Mitch Marner Quieted His Doubters? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST9784067177]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]