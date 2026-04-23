Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: How Can The Penguins Get Their Offense Going? cover image

The Wraparound: How Can The Penguins Get Their Offense Going?

The Hockey News
1h
featured
16,403Members·86,990Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss the Flyers beating the Penguins in Game 3, the Ducks beating the Oilers, Stars beating the Wild and more.

Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire NHL topics in The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Do the Philadelphia Flyers have stronger depth than they get credit for?

5:40: How can the Pittsburgh Penguins get their offense going?

8:02: Breaking down Sidney Crosby's embellishment call and other controversial playoff penalties

13:14: Can the Anaheim Ducks succeed while continuing to play high-scoring games?

17:18: What to make of Connor McDavid's slow start to the playoffs?

21:51: Will the Dallas Stars' top players be too much for the Minnesota Wild to handle?

26:32: Can the Minnesota Wild overcome their injury struggles?

30:51: Should Colton Parayko regret not accepting his trade to the Buffalo Sabres?

megaphone.linkHow Can The Penguins Get Their Offense Going? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows