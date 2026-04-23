The Wraparound: How Can The Penguins Get Their Offense Going?

Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire NHL topics in The Wraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Do the Philadelphia Flyers have stronger depth than they get credit for?\n\n5:40: How can the Pittsburgh Penguins get their offense going?\n\n8:02: Breaking down Sidney Crosby's embellishment call and other controversial\nplayoff penalties\n\n13:14: Can the Anaheim Ducks succeed while continuing to play high-scoring\ngames?\n\n17:18: What to make of Connor McDavid's slow start to the playoffs?\n\n21:51: Will the Dallas Stars' top players be too much for the Minnesota Wild to\nhandle?\n\n26:32: Can the Minnesota Wild overcome their injury struggles?\n\n30:51: Should Colton Parayko regret not accepting his trade to the Buffalo\nSabres?\n\nHow Can The Penguins Get Their Offense Going? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nHow Can The Penguins Get Their Offense Going? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST5206417547]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]