The Wraparound: How Will Brandon Montour's Injury Affect The Seattle Kraken's Future?

The Wraparound is back once again to cover NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stefano Rubino discussed in this episode:

0:00: How will the firing of Marc Savard impact the Toronto Maple Leafs' offense?

4:22: With Brandon Montour set to miss at least four weeks, is it time for a full-blown rebuild for the Seattle Kraken?

7:11: What areas could the Colorado Avalanche look to improve on?

10:33: Do the Ottawa Senators have a strong enough defensive core for a deep playoff run?

13:09: Who will have to step up for the Carolina Hurricanes with the absence of Seth Jarvis?

16:35: With Jack Hughes returning, could the New Jersey Devils make a surge up the standings?

18:50: How big of a raise will Darren Raddysh get with the Tampa Bay Lightning?

22:51: Will Adam Fantilli end up signing a long-term or short-term contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets?

How Will Brandon Montour's Injury Affect The Seattle Kraken's Future?

