Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: How Will Max Domi's Injury Affect The Maple Leafs' Off-Season? cover image

The Wraparound: How Will Max Domi's Injury Affect The Maple Leafs' Off-Season?

The Hockey News
35m
featured
17,889Members·87,329Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss the Hurricanes' growth in these playoffs, how the Canadiens can generate more offense, Max Domi's injury update, Evgeni Malkin's new contract and much more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss the NHL playoffs and what'sgoing onelsewhere in the league in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Have the Carolina Hurricanes proven to show maturity and growth in these playoffs?

5:23: How can the Montreal Canadiens generate more offense?

10:05: How will Max Domi's injury affect the Toronto Maple Leafs' off-season?

14:28: Are the Nashville Predators targeting Chris MacFarland for their GM position?

20:38: Should the Edmonton Oilers be prioritizing trades over free-agent signings this summer?

25:50: With Evgeni Malkin's extension, how long will Sidney Crosby stick around with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

30:24: Could the New Jersey Devils consider trading Nico Hischier?

megaphone.linkHow Will Max Domi's Injury Affect The Maple Leafs' Off-Season? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows