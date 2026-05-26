The Wraparound: How Will Max Domi's Injury Affect The Maple Leafs' Off-Season?

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss the Hurricanes' growth in these playoffs, how the Canadiens can generate more offense, Max Domi's injury update, Evgeni Malkin's new contract and much more.
The Wraparound is here to discuss the NHL playoffs and what'sgoing onelsewhere in the league in rapid-fire segments.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:
0:00: Have the Carolina Hurricanes proven to show maturity and growth in these playoffs?
5:23: How can the Montreal Canadiens generate more offense?
10:05: How will Max Domi's injury affect the Toronto Maple Leafs' off-season?
14:28: Are the Nashville Predators targeting Chris MacFarland for their GM position?
20:38: Should the Edmonton Oilers be prioritizing trades over free-agent signings this summer?
25:50: With Evgeni Malkin's extension, how long will Sidney Crosby stick around with the Pittsburgh Penguins?
30:24: Could the New Jersey Devils consider trading Nico Hischier?