The Wraparound: Is Canadiens' Slafkovsky Living Up To The Expectations Of A No. 1 Pick?

Welcome to The Wraparound, where we discuss a bunch of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

0:00: What has been the biggest factor in the Buffalo Sabres' recent run of success?

4:55: Is Juraj Slafkovsky living up to the expectations as a No. 1 pick?

7:55: Could Marc-Andre Fleury still be an effective player for a competitive team?

11:26: Breaking down the Pittsburgh Penguins' acquisition of Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets

14:10: Does it make sense for the Edmonton Oilers to trade Andrew Mangiapane?

17:31: Could Jake DeBrusk being scratched by the Canucks be a sign of further drama in Vancouver?

20:00: Without Pyotr Kochetkov, do the Carolina Hurricanes have good enough goaltending to be true contenders?

Is Canadiens' Slafkovsky Living Up To The Expectations Of A No. 1 Pick? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon