    The Wraparound: Is Canadiens' Slafkovsky Living Up To The Expectations Of A No. 1 Pick?

    Dec 30, 2025, 22:17
    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discuss hot streaks for the Sabres and the Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, the Penguins' trade acquisition and more.

    Welcome to The Wraparound, where we discuss a bunch of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

    0:00: What has been the biggest factor in the Buffalo Sabres' recent run of success?

    4:55: Is Juraj Slafkovsky living up to the expectations as a No. 1 pick?

    7:55: Could Marc-Andre Fleury still be an effective player for a competitive team?

    11:26: Breaking down the Pittsburgh Penguins' acquisition of Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets

    14:10: Does it make sense for the Edmonton Oilers to trade Andrew Mangiapane?

    17:31: Could Jake DeBrusk being scratched by the Canucks be a sign of further drama in Vancouver?

    20:00: Without Pyotr Kochetkov, do the Carolina Hurricanes have good enough goaltending to be true contenders?

