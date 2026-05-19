The Wraparound: Is Craig Berube A Good Candidate For The Oilers?

The Wraparound is here with rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Karine Hains discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Who was the biggest standout performer for the Montreal Canadiens in their\nseries against the Buffalo Sabres?\n\n5:35: Did these Stanley Cup playoffs hurt Alex Tuch's free agency opportunities?\n\n10:35: Will Carter Hart be able to handle the Colorado Avalanche's depth?\n\n14:00: Should the Colorado Avalanche be concerned about their injuries?\n\n16:50: Breaking down the Maple Leafs' decision to part ways with Brandon Pridham\n\n20:42: Is Craig Berube a good coach candidate for the Edmonton Oilers?\n\n24:34: Will Jet Greaves be one of Canada's future goaltenders at best-on-best\ntournaments?\n\nIs Craig Berube A Good Candidate For The Oilers? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nIs Craig Berube A Good Candidate For The Oilers? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST1150109980]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]