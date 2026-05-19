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The Wraparound: Is Craig Berube A Good Candidate For The Oilers?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Karine Hains discuss the end of the Canadiens and Sabres series, the upcoming Avalanche and Golden Knights series, Craig Berube, Brandon Pridham and more.

The Wraparound is here with rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Karine Hains discussed in this episode:

0:00: Who was the biggest standout performer for the Montreal Canadiens in their series against the Buffalo Sabres?

5:35: Did these Stanley Cup playoffs hurt Alex Tuch's free agency opportunities?

10:35: Will Carter Hart be able to handle the Colorado Avalanche's depth?

14:00: Should the Colorado Avalanche be concerned about their injuries?

16:50: Breaking down the Maple Leafs' decision to part ways with Brandon Pridham

20:42: Is Craig Berube a good coach candidate for the Edmonton Oilers?

24:34: Will Jet Greaves be one of Canada's future goaltenders at best-on-best tournaments?

megaphone.linkIs Craig Berube A Good Candidate For The Oilers? by The Wraparound

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