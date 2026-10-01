The Wraparound: Is Sidney Crosby The Greatest Captain In NHL History?

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Reacting to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ decision to enter the season\nwithout a captain\n\n4:38: Breaking down William Karlsson’s extension with the Vegas Golden Knights?\n\n7:40: Will Jack Eichel contend for any major individual awards this season?\n\n11:10: Were the Colorado Avalanche right to extend Jared Bednar as head coach?\n\n15:05: Why have negotiations with Simon Edvinsson and the Detroit Red Wings\ntaken so long?\n\n19:25: Is Sidney Crosby the greatest captain in NHL history?\n\n22:58: Will Evan Bouchard be motivated to take his offense to new heights with\nthe Edmonton Oilers this season?\n\n27:02: Where will Chris Kreider fit best with the Montreal Canadiens?\n\nIs Sidney Crosby The Greatest Captain In NHL History? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nIs Sidney Crosby The Greatest Captain In NHL History? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3895722606]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/jEd1d69pBUk]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Wraparound [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews]on your\npreferred platform.