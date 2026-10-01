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The Wraparound: Is Sidney Crosby The Greatest Captain In NHL History?

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Oct 1, 2026 7:32 PM

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons break down Sidney Crosby's milestone as the longest-tenured captain in NHL history, Jared Bednar's extension as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, and more.

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Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Reacting to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ decision to enter the season without a captain

4:38: Breaking down William Karlsson’s extension with the Vegas Golden Knights?

7:40: Will Jack Eichel contend for any major individual awards this season?

11:10: Were the Colorado Avalanche right to extend Jared Bednar as head coach?

15:05: Why have negotiations with Simon Edvinsson and the Detroit Red Wings taken so long?

19:25: Is Sidney Crosby the greatest captain in NHL history?

22:58: Will Evan Bouchard be motivated to take his offense to new heights with the Edmonton Oilers this season?

27:02: Where will Chris Kreider fit best with the Montreal Canadiens?

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