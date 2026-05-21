The Wraparound: Making Sense Of The Golden Knights' Bruce Cassidy Dilemma

The Wraparound breaks down the latest news and storylines happening in the NHL\nplayoffs and beyond.\n\nWatch the full episode of The Wraparound here\n\nHere's what Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Did the Vegas Golden Knights prove they can match the Colorado Avalanche's\ndepth?\n\n5:50: What adjustments should the Colorado Avalanche make ahead of Game 2?\n\n9:55: Making sense of Bruce Cassidy's dilemma with the Vegas Golden Knights\n\n17:57: Breaking down Lindy Ruff's two-year extension with the Buffalo Sabres\n\n20:12: Was keeping Sheldon Keefe behind the bench the right decision for the New\nJersey Devils?\n\n23:01: Do the Washington Capitals have a defense core that can help them rebound\nnext season?\n\n26:54: With a thin UFA class, will there be any offer sheets throughout the\noff-season?\n\nMaking Sense Of The Golden Knights' Bruce Cassidy Dilemma by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nMaking Sense Of The Golden Knights' Bruce Cassidy Dilemma by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3782710213]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]