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The Wraparound: Making Sense Of The Golden Knights' Bruce Cassidy Dilemma

The Hockey News
51m
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The Hockey News
51m
Updated at May 21, 2026, 20:40
featured

Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss Bruce Cassidy, the Golden Knights' Game 1 win against Colorado, Lindy Ruff and Sheldon Keefe staying with their teams and much more.

The Wraparound breaks down the latest news and storylines happening in the NHL playoffs and beyond.

Watch the full episode of The Wraparound here

Here's what Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Did the Vegas Golden Knights prove they can match the Colorado Avalanche's depth?

5:50: What adjustments should the Colorado Avalanche make ahead of Game 2?

9:55: Making sense of Bruce Cassidy's dilemma with the Vegas Golden Knights

17:57: Breaking down Lindy Ruff's two-year extension with the Buffalo Sabres

20:12: Was keeping Sheldon Keefe behind the bench the right decision for the New Jersey Devils?

23:01: Do the Washington Capitals have a defense core that can help them rebound next season?

26:54: With a thin UFA class, will there be any offer sheets throughout the off-season?

megaphone.linkMaking Sense Of The Golden Knights' Bruce Cassidy Dilemma by The Wraparound

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