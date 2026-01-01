The Wraparound: Previewing 2026 In The NHL And Beyond

Welcome to the new year and a new episode of The Wraparound, featuring a bunch of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Where should the NHL plan its next cycle of outdoor games?

3:53: Which new forwards will enter the top-10 scoring list in 2026?

5:40: Which new defensemen have the best chance of entering the top-10 scoring list in 2026?

8:20: Which goaltender will have the biggest leap in success in 2026?

10:17: Who will sign the biggest contract in 2026?

12:45: Where could the PWHL expand next in 2026?

16:20: Which NHL players have the most to prove in 2026?

20:52: Which NHL front offices have the most to prove in 2026?

