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The Wraparound: Previewing The Penguins And Flyers' Playoff Matchup And More

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss the Flyers and Penguins, the Sabres' unbelievable season, post-mortems for the Blue Jackets and Red Wings and more rapid-fire segments.

The Stanley Cup playoff spots are full, and there's a lot to discuss in rapid-fire segments on The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Making sense of an unbelievable season for the Buffalo Sabres

5:46: Previewing the first-round matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers

9:20: Do the Carolina Hurricanes have the most pressure in the Eastern Conference?

12:40: What are the Columbus Blue Jackets missing that could make them playoff-ready?

16:11: Where did things go wrong for the Detroit Red Wings this season?

19:55: Can the Anaheim Ducks be true contenders in the Western Conference this season?

24:05: Reflecting on Brock Nelson's career after reaching 1,000 games played

27:50: Will Isaac Howard be a part of the Edmonton Oilers' playoff roster?

megaphone.linkPreviewing The Penguins And Flyers' Playoff Matchup And More by The Wraparound

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