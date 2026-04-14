The Wraparound: Previewing The Penguins And Flyers' Playoff Matchup And More

The Stanley Cup playoff spots are full, and there's a lot to discuss in\nrapid-fire segments on The Wraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Making sense of an unbelievable season for the Buffalo Sabres\n\n5:46: Previewing the first-round matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the\nPhiladelphia Flyers\n\n9:20: Do the Carolina Hurricanes have the most pressure in the Eastern\nConference?\n\n12:40: What are the Columbus Blue Jackets missing that could make them\nplayoff-ready?\n\n16:11: Where did things go wrong for the Detroit Red Wings this season?\n\n19:55: Can the Anaheim Ducks be true contenders in the Western Conference this\nseason?\n\n24:05: Reflecting on Brock Nelson's career after reaching 1,000 games played\n\n27:50: Will Isaac Howard be a part of the Edmonton Oilers' playoff roster?\n\nPreviewing The Penguins And Flyers' Playoff Matchup And More by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nPreviewing The Penguins And Flyers' Playoff Matchup And More by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST6299634575]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]