The Wraparound: Previewing The Sabres-Bruins And Canadiens-Lightning Series

It's time to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments on The\nWraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Karine Hains discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: What will be the defining parts of the Buffalo Sabres' series against the\nBoston Bruins?\n\n5:15: Who will be the biggest X-factor in the Montreal Canadiens' series against\nthe Tampa Bay Lightning?\n\n9:10: Has Cole Caufield established himself as a perennial Rocket Richard\ncandidate?\n\n12:15: Could injuries sink the Dallas Stars in their first-round matchup with\nthe Minnesota Wild?\n\n15:30: Will Kyle Davidson put together a sustainable rebuild for the Chicago\nBlackhawks?\n\n18:02: Has Morgan Rielly played his last game with the Toronto Maple Leafs?\n\n21:30: Should the New York Islanders bring back Anders Lee?\n\n25:25: Which non-playoff team has the best shot of making it next season?\n\nPreviewing The Sabres-Bruins And Canadiens-Lightning Series by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nPreviewing The Sabres-Bruins And Canadiens-Lightning Series by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST6922494014]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]