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The Wraparound: Previewing The Sabres-Bruins And Canadiens-Lightning Series

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Karine Hains discuss the Bruins and Sabres series, the Canadiens and Lightning series, Kyle Davidson's extension, Morgan Rielly's Leafs future and more.

It's time to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments on The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Karine Hains discussed in this episode:

0:00: What will be the defining parts of the Buffalo Sabres' series against the Boston Bruins?

5:15: Who will be the biggest X-factor in the Montreal Canadiens' series against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

9:10: Has Cole Caufield established himself as a perennial Rocket Richard candidate?

12:15: Could injuries sink the Dallas Stars in their first-round matchup with the Minnesota Wild?

15:30: Will Kyle Davidson put together a sustainable rebuild for the Chicago Blackhawks?

18:02: Has Morgan Rielly played his last game with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

21:30: Should the New York Islanders bring back Anders Lee?

25:25: Which non-playoff team has the best shot of making it next season?

megaphone.linkPreviewing The Sabres-Bruins And Canadiens-Lightning Series by The Wraparound

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