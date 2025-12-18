The Wraparound: Projecting Trevor Zegras' Next Contract With Flyers

The Wraparound has plenty of NHL and hockey topics to discuss in bite-sized segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jack Williams discussed in this episode:

0:00: Could Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both end up as top 10 all-time scorers?

4:00: Reflecting on Tyler Toffoli's evolution as a player

7:50: Will Macklin Celebrini finish with over 100 points this season?

11:33: Projecting Trevor Zegras' next contract with the Philadelphia Flyers

15:30: Could Brady Martin be an effective player for Team Canada at the world juniors?

19:45: Breaking down the goaltending dilemma with the Montreal Canadiens

25:20: What should Jarmo Kekalainen's first move be with the Buffalo Sabres?

