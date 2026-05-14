The Wraparound: Reacting To Canucks' Reported Front Office Changes

The Wraparoundis here to breakdown NHL and hockey topics in rapid fire segments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Are the Colorado Avalanche on one of the most impressive Stanley Cup\nPlayoff runs?\n\n4:15: How can the Minnesota Wild get closer to contention?\n\n8:05: Reacting to the Vancouver Canucks' front office changes, which reportedly\ninclude promoting Ryan Johnson to GM and the Sedin twins getting increased\nresponsibilities.\n\n11:33: Will Kris Knoblauch draw interest from other teams after being fired by\nthe Edmonton Oilers?\n\n15:05: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs pursue Manny Malhotra for their coaching\nvacancy?\n\n19:05: What will Pavel Dorofeyev's next contract look like after his impressive\nplayoff run?\n\n23:25: What will Zach Benson's extension look like with the Buffalo Sabres?\n\n26:45: Can Aleksander Barkov return to form next season?\n\n30:45: Breaking down the CHL's list of the Top 50 players of the last 50 years\n\nReacting To Canucks' Reported Front Office Changes by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nReacting To Canucks' Reported Front Office Changes by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8041292981]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]