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The Wraparound: Reacting To Canucks' Reported Front Office Changes

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss changes to the Canucks, Oilers and Leafs, the Avs eliminating the Wild and much more.

The Wraparoundis here to breakdown NHL and hockey topics in rapid fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: Are the Colorado Avalanche on one of the most impressive Stanley Cup Playoff runs?

4:15: How can the Minnesota Wild get closer to contention?

8:05: Reacting to the Vancouver Canucks' front office changes, which reportedly include promoting Ryan Johnson to GM and the Sedin twins getting increased responsibilities.

11:33: Will Kris Knoblauch draw interest from other teams after being fired by the Edmonton Oilers?

15:05: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs pursue Manny Malhotra for their coaching vacancy?

19:05: What will Pavel Dorofeyev's next contract look like after his impressive playoff run?

23:25: What will Zach Benson's extension look like with the Buffalo Sabres?

26:45: Can Aleksander Barkov return to form next season?

30:45: Breaking down the CHL's list of the Top 50 players of the last 50 years

megaphone.linkReacting To Canucks' Reported Front Office Changes by The Wraparound

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