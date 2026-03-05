Logo
The Wraparound: Reacting To Latest Trades On NHL Trade Deadline Day Eve

1h
Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss the latest trades before Friday's deadline, Kiefer Sherwood's contract extension, Sergei Bobrovsky's future and more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments one day before the trade deadline.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down Kiefer Sherwood's five-year contract extension with the San Jose Sharks

4:02: Where does the Dallas Stars' defensive corps rank after acquiring Tyler Myers?

6:30: Did the Edmonton Oilers spend too much to acquire Jason Dickinson?

10:40: What should the Buffalo Sabres do now that Colton Parayko has enforced his no-trade clause?

15:10: What to make of the Calgary Flames' return for MacKenzie Weegar

18:18: Could the Florida Panthers move on from Sergei Bobrovsky at the trade deadline?

22:21: Did the Toronto Maple Leafs get a strong return for Nic Roy?

26:29: Looking at the Colorado Avalanche's decision to acquire Nick Blankenburg

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Shows