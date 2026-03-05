The Wraparound: Reacting To Latest Trades On NHL Trade Deadline Day Eve

The Wraparound is here to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments\none day before the trade deadline.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down Kiefer Sherwood's five-year contract extension with the San\nJose Sharks\n\n4:02: Where does the Dallas Stars' defensive corps rank after acquiring Tyler\nMyers?\n\n6:30: Did the Edmonton Oilers spend too much to acquire Jason Dickinson?\n\n10:40: What should the Buffalo Sabres do now that Colton Parayko has enforced\nhis no-trade clause?\n\n15:10: What to make of the Calgary Flames' return for MacKenzie Weegar\n\n18:18: Could the Florida Panthers move on from Sergei Bobrovsky at the trade\ndeadline?\n\n22:21: Did the Toronto Maple Leafs get a strong return for Nic Roy?\n\n26:29: Looking at the Colorado Avalanche's decision to acquire Nick Blankenburg\n\nReacting To Latest Trades On NHL Trade Deadline Eve by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nReacting To Latest Trades On NHL Trade Deadline Eve by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST5631081448]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]