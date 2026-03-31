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The Wraparound: Reacting To Leafs' GM Firing, Stars' GM Extension And More

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Michael Traikos discuss the Maple Leafs parting with Brad Treliving, the Stars re-signing GM Jim Nill, whether the Canucks should keep their GM and more.

It's time to cover more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics in this latest episode of The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down the Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to fire Brad Treliving

5:55: Reacting to Jim Nill's two-year extension with the Dallas Stars

9:25: How will the Anaheim Ducks potentially look in the playoffs without Cutter Gauthier?

12:45: How much of a playoff threat are the Colorado Avalanche if Cale Makar misses significant time?

17:23: Is Macklin Celebrini having one of the most impressive seasons from a player in modern NHL history?

21:23: Will Patrik Allvin be a part of the Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild?

25:00: With the emergence of Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, what does Sam Montembeault's future look like with the Montreal Canadiens?

29:00: Which coaches could be replaced this summer?

megaphone.linkReacting To Leafs' GM Firing, Stars' GM Extension And More by The Wraparound

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