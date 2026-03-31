The Wraparound: Reacting To Leafs' GM Firing, Stars' GM Extension And More

It's time to cover more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics in this latest episode\nof The Wraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down the Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to fire Brad Treliving\n\n5:55: Reacting to Jim Nill's two-year extension with the Dallas Stars\n\n9:25: How will the Anaheim Ducks potentially look in the playoffs without Cutter\nGauthier?\n\n12:45: How much of a playoff threat are the Colorado Avalanche if Cale Makar\nmisses significant time?\n\n17:23: Is Macklin Celebrini having one of the most impressive seasons from a\nplayer in modern NHL history?\n\n21:23: Will Patrik Allvin be a part of the Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild?\n\n25:00: With the emergence of Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, what does Sam\nMontembeault's future look like with the Montreal Canadiens?\n\n29:00: Which coaches could be replaced this summer?\n\nReacting To Leafs' GM Firing, Stars' GM Extension And More by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nReacting To Leafs' GM Firing, Stars' GM Extension And More by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8585592281]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]