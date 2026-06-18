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The Wraparound: Reacting To The Sabres-Sharks Trade, Carbery's Extension And More

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jon Bailey discuss the Michael Kesselring trade, the Capitals' coach extension, the Golden Knights' new coach and much more.

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The Wraparound  has more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jon Bailey discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down the San Jose Sharks' acquisition of Michael Kesselring from the Buffalo Sabres

5:14: Reacting to the Washington Capitals' extension of Spencer Carbery

8:15: Is Andre Tourigny facing pressure with just one year on his extension with the Utah Mammoth?

11:46: Should the Vegas Golden Knights have looked for external candidates before promoting Ryan Craig as coach?

14:50: What should the Philadelphia Flyers do after acquiring Joseph Wall and Simon Benoit?

19:40: Who will be the next captain of the Los Angeles Kings?

21:53: Is Shane Wright a potential trade candidate this summer?

27:11: After being cleared by the NHL, should the Edmonton Oilers still hire Mike Babcock?

megaphone.linkReacting To The Sabres-Sharks Trade, Carbery's Extension And More by The Wraparound

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