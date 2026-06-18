The Wraparound: Reacting To The Sabres-Sharks Trade, Carbery's Extension And More

The Wraparound has more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jon Bailey discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down the San Jose Sharks' acquisition of Michael Kesselring from\nthe Buffalo Sabres\n\n5:14: Reacting to the Washington Capitals' extension of Spencer Carbery\n\n8:15: Is Andre Tourigny facing pressure with just one year on his extension with\nthe Utah Mammoth?\n\n11:46: Should the Vegas Golden Knights have looked for external candidates\nbefore promoting Ryan Craig as coach?\n\n14:50: What should the Philadelphia Flyers do after acquiring Joseph Wall and\nSimon Benoit?\n\n19:40: Who will be the next captain of the Los Angeles Kings?\n\n21:53: Is Shane Wright a potential trade candidate this summer?\n\n27:11: After being cleared by the NHL, should the Edmonton Oilers still hire\nMike Babcock?\n\nReacting To The Sabres-Sharks Trade, Carbery's Extension And More by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nReacting To The Sabres-Sharks Trade, Carbery's Extension And More by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST8641623198]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]