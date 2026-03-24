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The Wraparound: Reflecting On Paul Maurice's Coaching Legacy Ahead Of 2,000th Game

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss Mika Zibanejad's future, Paul Maurice's 2,000th NHL game, Cole Caufield, Lindy Ruff, James Hagens and more.

The Wraparound has a new batch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Will Mika Zibanejad be a part of the New York Rangers' long-term plan?

4:48: Reflecting on Paul Maurice's legacy as a coach

8:18: Breaking down Lindy Ruff's potential as a Jack Adams candidate

13:10: Could Cole Caufield end up winning the Rocket Richard Trophy this season?

16:43: Is there tension between the Edmonton Oilers players and their coaching staff?

21:12: Will James Hagens make the jump to the NHL with the Boston Bruins next season?

25:15: Will Wyatt Johnston become a 100-point player with the Dallas Stars?

megaphone.linkReflecting On Paul Maurice's Coaching Legacy Ahead Of 2,000th Game by The Wraparound

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