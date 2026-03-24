The Wraparound: Reflecting On Paul Maurice's Coaching Legacy Ahead Of 2,000th Game

The Wraparound has a new batch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to discuss.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Will Mika Zibanejad be a part of the New York Rangers' long-term plan?\n\n4:48: Reflecting on Paul Maurice's legacy as a coach\n\n8:18: Breaking down Lindy Ruff's potential as a Jack Adams candidate\n\n13:10: Could Cole Caufield end up winning the Rocket Richard Trophy this season?\n\n16:43: Is there tension between the Edmonton Oilers players and their coaching\nstaff?\n\n21:12: Will James Hagens make the jump to the NHL with the Boston Bruins next\nseason?\n\n25:15: Will Wyatt Johnston become a 100-point player with the Dallas Stars?\n\nReflecting On Paul Maurice's Coaching Legacy Ahead Of 2,000th Game by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nReflecting On Paul Maurice's Coaching Legacy Ahead Of 2,000th Game by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST5181170616]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]