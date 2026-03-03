Logo
The Wraparound: Should NHL Teams Be Cautious About Trading For Rentals?

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss the Oilers acquiring Connor Murphy, lands spots for the Rangers' Vincent Trocheck, Matthew Schaefer's ceiling and much more.

The Wraparound has rapid-fire NHL trade deadline and other hockey topics for hardcore fans.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Assessing the Edmonton Oilers' acquisition of Connor Murphy

4:59: What is Matthew Schaefer's ceiling as an offensive defenseman?

8:20: Which teams make the most sense as a landing spot for Vincent Trocheck?

11:44: What areas should the Buffalo Sabres look to improve at the trade deadline?

16:04: Could GMs around the NHL be cautious about trading for rental players?

21:28: How can the Vancouver Canucks maximize their returns at the upcoming trade deadline?

26:29: Breaking down the Penticton Vees' historic inaugural season in the WHL

megaphone.linkShould NHL Teams Be Cautious About Trading For Rentals? by The Wraparound

