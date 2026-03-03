The Wraparound: Should NHL Teams Be Cautious About Trading For Rentals?

The Wraparound has rapid-fire NHL trade deadline and other hockey topics for\nhardcore fans.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Assessing the Edmonton Oilers' acquisition of Connor Murphy\n\n4:59: What is Matthew Schaefer's ceiling as an offensive defenseman?\n\n8:20: Which teams make the most sense as a landing spot for Vincent Trocheck?\n\n11:44: What areas should the Buffalo Sabres look to improve at the trade\ndeadline?\n\n16:04: Could GMs around the NHL be cautious about trading for rental players?\n\n21:28: How can the Vancouver Canucks maximize their returns at the upcoming\ntrade deadline?\n\n26:29: Breaking down the Penticton Vees' historic inaugural season in the WHL\n\nShould NHL Teams Be Cautious About Trading For Rentals? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nShould NHL Teams Be Cautious About Trading For Rentals? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST1637864537]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]