Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: Should The Kraken Shop Shane Wright? cover image

The Wraparound: Should The Kraken Shop Shane Wright?

The Hockey News
5h
Partner
6.1KMembers·86KPosts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Andre Leal discuss the Josh Doan extension, Shane Wright, Luke Hughes, the Canadiens and more.

The Wraparound has more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics for your listening pleasure.

Watch the full episode of the Wraparound here

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Andre Leal discussed: 

0:58: Josh Doan signed a seven-year, $48.65-million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Thoughts on this extension?

5:28: Seth Jones will not play for Team USA in the Olympics and will be replaced on the team by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe. Is this the replacement you would have chosen?

8:50: Canadiens lead the NHL with five 40-point scorers. While they seem to have some great offense, is it enough to get them past the first round of the playoffs? 

13:00: Luke Hughes was placed on LTIR by the Devils. Do you think the loss of Hughes will impact the Devils' decision to move on from Dougie Hamilton?

16:11: With the Kraken having some solid center depth in Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers ahead of him, does it make sense for the Kraken to move on from Wright at this point?

19:56: Rasmus Andersson and Kiefer Sherwood were traded earlier this week. Who are some other players or players that will be dealt before the NHL trade deadline?

23:56: Jason and Nick Robertson changed agents this week; both brothers are set to become RFAs this summer. Do you think this move signals any changes coming for either brother after this season?

28:45: Since Dec. 11, nobody has scored more goals than Zach Hyman. How important will Hyman be to the Oilers' post-season success this year?

megaphone.linkShould The Kraken Shop Shane Wright? by The Wraparound

Watch the full episode on YouTube

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows
1