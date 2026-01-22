The Wraparound: Should The Kraken Shop Shane Wright?

The Wraparound has more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics for your listening\npleasure.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Wraparound here\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Andre Leal discussed: \n\n0:58: Josh Doan signed a seven-year, $48.65-million contract with the Buffalo\nSabres on Wednesday. Thoughts on this extension?\n\n5:28: Seth Jones will not play for Team USA in the Olympics and will be replaced\non the team by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe. Is this the replacement\nyou would have chosen?\n\n8:50: Canadiens lead the NHL with five 40-point scorers. While they seem to have\nsome great offense, is it enough to get them past the first round of the\nplayoffs? \n\n13:00: Luke Hughes was placed on LTIR by the Devils. Do you think the loss of\nHughes will impact the Devils' decision to move on from Dougie Hamilton?\n\n16:11: With the Kraken having some solid center depth in Chandler Stephenson and\nMatty Beniers ahead of him, does it make sense for the Kraken to move on from\nWright at this point?\n\n19:56: Rasmus Andersson and Kiefer Sherwood were traded earlier this week. Who\nare some other players or players that will be dealt before the NHL trade\ndeadline?\n\n23:56: Jason and Nick Robertson changed agents this week; both brothers are set\nto become RFAs this summer. Do you think this move signals any changes coming\nfor either brother after this season?\n\n28:45: Since Dec. 11, nobody has scored more goals than Zach Hyman. How\nimportant will Hyman be to the Oilers' post-season success this year?\n\nShould The Kraken Shop Shane Wright? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nShould The Kraken Shop Shane Wright? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8461196190]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/PnOnyjhJ77s]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nSpotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nPodbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\niHeartRadio [https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nAmazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]