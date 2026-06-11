The Wraparound: Should The Senators Target Jake DeBrusk From The Canucks?

The Wraparound has plenty of NHL topics to discuss as the off-season progresses\nfor 30 of the league's 32 squads.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: How will Patrik Allvin fit with the Seattle Kraken as assistant GM?\n\n4:44: Breaking down Jackson Blake's impact with the Carolina Hurricanes\n\n9:01: Does Jake DeBrusk make sense as a trade target for the Ottawa Senators?\n\n12:51: Breaking down Darnell Nurse's trade request from the Edmonton Oilers\n\n18:30: Do the Boston Bruins need to move on from Elias Lindholm?\n\n22:50: How should the New York Islanders approach free agency?\n\n26:50: How will Alex Tuch's potential departure affect the Buffalo Sabres?\n\n30:00: Will Mike Babcock end up walking away from the Edmonton Oilers?\n\nShould The Senators Target Jake DeBrusk From The Canucks? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nShould The Senators Target Jake DeBrusk From The Canucks? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST4448206866]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]