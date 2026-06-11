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The Wraparound: Should The Senators Target Jake DeBrusk From The Canucks?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss Darnell Nurse's trade request, a potential trade fit for Jake DeBrusk, Patrik Allvin's new job with Seattle and much more.

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The Wraparound has plenty of NHL topics to discuss as the off-season progresses for 30 of the league's 32 squads.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: How will Patrik Allvin fit with the Seattle Kraken as assistant GM?

4:44: Breaking down Jackson Blake's impact with the Carolina Hurricanes

9:01: Does Jake DeBrusk make sense as a trade target for the Ottawa Senators?

12:51: Breaking down Darnell Nurse's trade request from the Edmonton Oilers

18:30: Do the Boston Bruins need to move on from Elias Lindholm?

22:50: How should the New York Islanders approach free agency?

26:50: How will Alex Tuch's potential departure affect the Buffalo Sabres?

30:00: Will Mike Babcock end up walking away from the Edmonton Oilers?

megaphone.linkShould The Senators Target Jake DeBrusk From The Canucks? by The Wraparound

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