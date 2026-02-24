The Wraparound: Was Coaching The Downfall For Sweden's Olympic Men's Team?

The Wraparound returns from the NHL's Olympic break, and we have a new slate of\nrapid-fire hockey topics to discuss.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode: \n\n0:00: Projecting roster changes for Team Canada and Team USA for the 2028 World\nCup of Hockey\n\n3:25: Reflecting on breakout Olympic performances from European players\n\n5:48: Could Slovakia become one of the top hockey nations?\n\n8:53: Was coaching the downfall for Sweden at the Olympics?\n\n12:45: Has Gavin McKenna cemented his status as the No. 1 pick in the draft?\n\n17:18: Breaking down the biggest storylines for the final stretch of the NHL's\nregular season\n\n21:10: What to make of the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins trade\ninvolving Sam Girard and Brett Kulak\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes. Audio version\nof this episode is coming soon.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]