The Wraparound: Was Coaching The Downfall For Sweden's Olympic Men's Team?

The Wraparound: Was Coaching The Downfall For Sweden's Olympic Men's Team?

54m
The Hockey News
Feb 24, 2026
Emma Linga, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss whether Slovakia can become a top-tier hockey nation, Sweden's lineup decisions, the Avalanche and Penguins' trade and much more.

The Wraparound returns from the NHL's Olympic break, and we have a new slate of rapid-fire hockey topics to discuss.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode: 

0:00: Projecting roster changes for Team Canada and Team USA for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey

3:25: Reflecting on breakout Olympic performances from European players

5:48: Could Slovakia become one of the top hockey nations?

8:53: Was coaching the downfall for Sweden at the Olympics?

12:45: Has Gavin McKenna cemented his status as the No. 1 pick in the draft?

17:18: Breaking down the biggest storylines for the final stretch of the NHL's regular season

21:10: What to make of the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins trade involving Sam Girard and Brett Kulak

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes. Audio version of this episode is coming soon.

Shows