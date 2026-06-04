The Wraparound: Was Jon Cooper More Deserving Of The Jack Adams Award Than Sabres' Ruff?

Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics on The Wraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Is Shea Theodore proving to be one of the most underrated defensemen in\nthe NHL?\n\n4:18: Should the Carolina Hurricanes make adjustments to their top forward line?\n\n9:45: Was Jon Cooper most deserving of the Jack Adams award?\n\n14:26: Reacting to Marcus Foligno's King Clancy Memorial Trophy win\n\n19:28: Would drafting Caleb Malhotra complicate the dressing room dynamic for\nthe Vancouver Canucks?\n\n24:55: Will top prospect Landon DuPont make the jump from the WHL to the NCAA?\n\n28:19: Should the NHL draft combine feature on-ice activities?\n\n32:45: Breaking down potential free agency landing spots for Anders Lee\n\nWas Jon Cooper More Deserving Of The Jack Adams Award Than Sabres' Ruff? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWas Jon Cooper More Deserving Of The Jack Adams Award Than Sabres' Ruff? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST5918279071]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]