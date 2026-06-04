Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: Was Jon Cooper More Deserving Of The Jack Adams Award Than Sabres' Ruff? cover image

The Wraparound: Was Jon Cooper More Deserving Of The Jack Adams Award Than Sabres' Ruff?

The Hockey News
1h
featured
17,969Members·87,440Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Jon Cooper's Jack Adams win, whether the Canucks should draft Caleb Malhotra, the Stanley Cup final, draft combine and more.

moreVideos

Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics on The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Is Shea Theodore proving to be one of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL?

4:18: Should the Carolina Hurricanes make adjustments to their top forward line?

9:45: Was Jon Cooper most deserving of the Jack Adams award?

14:26: Reacting to Marcus Foligno's King Clancy Memorial Trophy win

19:28: Would drafting Caleb Malhotra complicate the dressing room dynamic for the Vancouver Canucks?

24:55: Will top prospect Landon DuPont make the jump from the WHL to the NCAA?

28:19: Should the NHL draft combine feature on-ice activities?

32:45: Breaking down potential free agency landing spots for Anders Lee

megaphone.linkWas Jon Cooper More Deserving Of The Jack Adams Award Than Sabres' Ruff? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows