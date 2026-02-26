Logo
The Wraparound: What Is Joel Quenneville's Impact On The Anaheim Ducks?

3h
Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss landing spots for Tyler Myers, the Maple Leafs' future, whether Juuse Saros can keep Nashville in the playoff race, Joel Quenneville's 1,000th win and much more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss a bunch of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down potential landing spots for Tyler Myers

4:15: What changes, if any, should the Tampa Bay Lightning make at the trade deadline?

7:47: Making sense of Keith Pelley's statement on the future of the Toronto Maple Leafs

13:27: Who needs to step up the most for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Sidney Crosby's absence?

17:55: Can Juuse Saros build on his Olympic performance and keep the Nashville Predators in the playoff race?

23:08: Will the Oilers' defensive struggles impact their approach at the trade deadline?

28:32: Reflecting on Joel Quenneville's impact with the Anaheim Ducks after reaching 1,000 career wins as a coach

Shows