The Wraparound: Where Would Jay Woodcroft Fit Best As An NHL Coach?

The Wraparound has a new set of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to break down.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Are the Carolina Hurricanes one of the most dominant playoff teams of\nrecent memory?\n\n5:20: What has been the biggest point of separation for the Montreal Canadiens?\n\n9:30: Should the Colorado Avalanche be concerned that their Stanley Cup window\nis closing?\n\n14:55: Where would Jay Woodcroft fit best as a head coach next season?\n\n18:25: Which pending free agents will the Minnesota Wild bring back next season?\n\n21:58: Should the Chicago Blackhawks trade the fourth overall pick?\n\n27:58: What direction should the St. Louis Blues go in?\n\nWhere Would Jay Woodcroft Fit Best As An NHL Coach? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhere Would Jay Woodcroft Fit Best As An NHL Coach? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3892969290]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]