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The Wraparound: Where Would Jay Woodcroft Fit Best As An NHL Coach?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss the Hurricanes and Canadiens series, whether the Avalanche's Cup window is closing, Jay Woodcroft's coaching future and much more.

The Wraparound has a new set of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics to break down.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: Are the Carolina Hurricanes one of the most dominant playoff teams of recent memory?

5:20: What has been the biggest point of separation for the Montreal Canadiens?

9:30: Should the Colorado Avalanche be concerned that their Stanley Cup window is closing?

14:55: Where would Jay Woodcroft fit best as a head coach next season?

18:25: Which pending free agents will the Minnesota Wild bring back next season?

21:58: Should the Chicago Blackhawks trade the fourth overall pick?

27:58: What direction should the St. Louis Blues go in?

megaphone.linkWhere Would Jay Woodcroft Fit Best As An NHL Coach? by The Wraparound

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