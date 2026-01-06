    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Which NHL GM Is Having Buyer's Remorse?

    The Hockey News
    Jan 6, 2026, 21:09
    The Hockey News
    Jan 6, 2026, 21:09
    Updated at: Jan 6, 2026, 21:09

    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Alex Wennberg, Auston Matthews, Kiefer Sherwood, Blue Jackets and Red Wings young goalies and more.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Breaking down Alex Wennberg's extension with the San Jose Sharks

    4:20: After already becoming the Maple Leafs' all-time goals leader, will Auston Matthews go down as the best player in franchise history?

    8:50: Will Kiefer Sherwood stick around with the Vancouver Canucks beyond this season?

    14:37: Looking at potential trade targets for the Winnipeg Jets

    18:05: Which GM is having buyer's remorse this season?

    21:50: Has Jet Greaves become the definitive No. 1 goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets?

    25:20: Should Sebastian Cossa get a shot at the NHL level with the Detroit Red Wings?

    29:11: What the world juniors showed us from the top draft-eligible players

