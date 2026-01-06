The Wraparound: Which NHL GM Is Having Buyer's Remorse?

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down Alex Wennberg's extension with the San Jose Sharks

4:20: After already becoming the Maple Leafs' all-time goals leader, will Auston Matthews go down as the best player in franchise history?

8:50: Will Kiefer Sherwood stick around with the Vancouver Canucks beyond this season?

14:37: Looking at potential trade targets for the Winnipeg Jets

18:05: Which GM is having buyer's remorse this season?

21:50: Has Jet Greaves become the definitive No. 1 goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets?

25:20: Should Sebastian Cossa get a shot at the NHL level with the Detroit Red Wings?

29:11: What the world juniors showed us from the top draft-eligible players

