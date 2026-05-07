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The Wraparound: Which NHL Team Will Benefit Most From Rising Salary Cap?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jonathan Bailey discuss the NHL's rising salary cap, who the Wild should start in net, the Sabres-Canadiens series, Ducks-Knights series and much more.

The Wraparound is here once again to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jonathan Bailey discussed in this episode:

0:00: Has Alex Lyon proven he can be a goaltender on a contending team?

4:15: Why are the Montreal Canadiens' biggest stars struggling to find offense?

7:50: Have the Anaheim Ducks adapted to playoff hockey quicker than expected?

11:35: Are the Vegas Golden Knights being outpaced?

14:56: Who should start in net for the Minnesota Wild throughout the rest of their series?

17:30: Which team will benefit the most from the rising salary cap?

21:24: Breaking down PWHL expansion ahead of the 2026-27 season

25:40: Who is most deserving of the Norris Trophy this season?

29:12: Should the Philadelphia Flyers dress Jett Luchanko in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes?

megaphone.linkWhich NHL Team Will Benefit Most From Rising Salary Cap? by The Wraparound

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