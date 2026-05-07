The Wraparound: Which NHL Team Will Benefit Most From Rising Salary Cap?

The Wraparound is here once again to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire\nsegments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jonathan Bailey discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Has Alex Lyon proven he can be a goaltender on a contending team?\n\n4:15: Why are the Montreal Canadiens' biggest stars struggling to find offense?\n\n7:50: Have the Anaheim Ducks adapted to playoff hockey quicker than expected?\n\n11:35: Are the Vegas Golden Knights being outpaced?\n\n14:56: Who should start in net for the Minnesota Wild throughout the rest of\ntheir series?\n\n17:30: Which team will benefit the most from the rising salary cap?\n\n21:24: Breaking down PWHL expansion ahead of the 2026-27 season\n\n25:40: Who is most deserving of the Norris Trophy this season?\n\n29:12: Should the Philadelphia Flyers dress Jett Luchanko in their series\nagainst the Carolina Hurricanes?\n\nWhich NHL Team Will Benefit Most From Rising Salary Cap? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhich NHL Team Will Benefit Most From Rising Salary Cap? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST1107211820]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]