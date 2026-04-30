Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: Who Must Step Up For The Tampa Bay Lightning? cover image

The Wraparound: Who Must Step Up For The Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Hockey News
3h
featured
16,580Members·87,064Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss the Flyers beating the Penguins, the Canadiens taking a series lead over the Lightning and much more.

Listen to some new rapid-fire NHL and hockey segments in The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: How will the Philadelphia Flyers fare against the Carolina Hurricanes?

5:40: What will be the Pittsburgh Penguins' top off-season priorities?

10:55: Can the Montreal Canadiens close out their series without their top players contributing?

14:52: Who needs to step up the most for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

17:42: Is Pavel Dorofeyev one of the Vegas Golden Knights' most important players?

22:20: What will it take for the Utah Mammoth to force Game 7?

26:50: Reacting to the finalists for this season's Lady Byng award

29:40: Has the noise around Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators just begun?

megaphone.linkWho Must Step Up For The Tampa Bay Lightning? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows