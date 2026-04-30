The Wraparound: Who Must Step Up For The Tampa Bay Lightning?

Listen to some new rapid-fire NHL and hockey segments in The Wraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: How will the Philadelphia Flyers fare against the Carolina Hurricanes?\n\n5:40: What will be the Pittsburgh Penguins' top off-season priorities?\n\n10:55: Can the Montreal Canadiens close out their series without their top\nplayers contributing?\n\n14:52: Who needs to step up the most for the Tampa Bay Lightning?\n\n17:42: Is Pavel Dorofeyev one of the Vegas Golden Knights' most important\nplayers?\n\n22:20: What will it take for the Utah Mammoth to force Game 7?\n\n26:50: Reacting to the finalists for this season's Lady Byng award\n\n29:40: Has the noise around Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators just begun?\n\nWho Must Step Up For The Tampa Bay Lightning? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWho Must Step Up For The Tampa Bay Lightning? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8497403926]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]