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The Wraparound: Will Easton Cowan Be A Pivotal Part Of The Maple Leafs' Future?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss problems for the Golden Knights, Red Wings and Flyers, Easton Cowan's future and more.

The Wraparound covers the NHL and more hockey topics in rapid-fire segments. It's your destination for fast-paced debates about the game.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

0:00: What's been the biggest problem for the Vegas Golden Knights this season?

4:41: Is the Detroit Red Wings' defense corps good enough to compete?

7:45: Breaking down the Utah Mammoth's best and worst playoff traits

10:55: What has led to the Philadelphia Flyers' downfall this season?

14:53: Will Easton Cowan be a pivotal part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' future?

20:40: What will Drake Batherson potentially earn on his next contract with the Ottawa Senators?

24:43: Predicting the Hobey Baker finalists from this NCAA hockey season

megaphone.linkWill Easton Cowan Be A Pivotal Part Of The Maple Leafs' Future? by The Wraparound

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