The Wraparound: Will Easton Cowan Be A Pivotal Part Of The Maple Leafs' Future?

The Wraparound covers the NHL and more hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.\nIt's your destination for fast-paced debates about the game.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: What's been the biggest problem for the Vegas Golden Knights this season?\n\n4:41: Is the Detroit Red Wings' defense corps good enough to compete?\n\n7:45: Breaking down the Utah Mammoth's best and worst playoff traits\n\n10:55: What has led to the Philadelphia Flyers' downfall this season?\n\n14:53: Will Easton Cowan be a pivotal part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' future?\n\n20:40: What will Drake Batherson potentially earn on his next contract with the\nOttawa Senators?\n\n24:43: Predicting the Hobey Baker finalists from this NCAA hockey season\n\nWill Easton Cowan Be A Pivotal Part Of The Maple Leafs' Future? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWill Easton Cowan Be A Pivotal Part Of The Maple Leafs' Future? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST6049634311]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]