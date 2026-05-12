The Wraparound: Will Matt Boldy Keep The Minnesota Wild's Season Alive?

Welcome to a new episode of The Wraparound, featuring new rapid-fire NHL and\nhockey topics.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Who has been the biggest difference-maker for the Colorado Avalanche?\n\n4:27: Will the Minnesota Wild need to rely on Matt Boldy to keep their season\nalive?\n\n8:14: Have Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach proven their worth to the Montreal\nCanadiens?\n\n12:46: Making sense of Alex Tuch's struggles for the Buffalo Sabres\n\n15:44: How will Charlie Coyle and Mark Jankowski's extensions impact free\nagency?\n\n21:28: Will Daniel and Henrik Sedin take on large roles in the Vancouver\nCanucks’ front office?\n\n26:38: Who is most deserving of the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award?\n\nWill Matt Boldy Keep The Minnesota Wild's Season Alive? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWill Matt Boldy Keep The Minnesota Wild's Season Alive? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7083969392]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]