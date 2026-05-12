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The Wraparound: Will Matt Boldy Keep The Minnesota Wild's Season Alive?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos discuss the Avalanche's biggest difference-maker, Matt Boldy being Minnesota's X-factor, Charlie Coyle's contract extension and much more.

Welcome to a new episode of The Wraparound, featuring new rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:00: Who has been the biggest difference-maker for the Colorado Avalanche?

4:27: Will the Minnesota Wild need to rely on Matt Boldy to keep their season alive?

8:14: Have Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach proven their worth to the Montreal Canadiens?

12:46: Making sense of Alex Tuch's struggles for the Buffalo Sabres

15:44: How will Charlie Coyle and Mark Jankowski's extensions impact free agency?

21:28: Will Daniel and Henrik Sedin take on large roles in the Vancouver Canucks’ front office?

26:38: Who is most deserving of the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award?

megaphone.linkWill Matt Boldy Keep The Minnesota Wild's Season Alive? by The Wraparound

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