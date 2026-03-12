The Wraparound: Will The Montreal Canadiens Run With Jacob Fowler In The Playoffs?

The Wraparoundis here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire\nsegments.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan and Michael Augello discussed in this episode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down Nick Schmaltz's extension with the Utah Mammoth\n\n3:19: Will Jacob Fowler be a part of the Montreal Canadiens' playoff run?\n\n5:40: Should Nikita Kucherov be favored over Nathan MacKinnon for the Hart\nTrophy?\n\n8:03: Will Evan Bouchard reach 100 points this year?\n\n10:52: What will Cutter Gauthier's next contract look like?\n\n13:50: Should the Vancouver Canucks keep Brock Boeser throughout their rebuild?\n\n17:22: Which Buffalo Sabres player has had the most surprising offensive season?\n\n19:58: Making sense of the NHL's modified penalty for the Ottawa Senators\n\nWill The Montreal Canadiens Run With Jacob Fowler In The Playoffs? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWill The Montreal Canadiens Run With Jacob Fowler In The Playoffs? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST5855981202]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]