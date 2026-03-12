Logo
The Wraparound: Will The Montreal Canadiens Run With Jacob Fowler In The Playoffs?

just now
Emma Lingan and Michael Augello discuss Jacob Fowler's play, Nick Schmaltz's contract extension, Cutter Gauthier's next contract and more.

The Wraparoundis here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan and Michael Augello discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down Nick Schmaltz's extension with the Utah Mammoth

3:19: Will Jacob Fowler be a part of the Montreal Canadiens' playoff run?

5:40: Should Nikita Kucherov be favored over Nathan MacKinnon for the Hart Trophy?

8:03: Will Evan Bouchard reach 100 points this year?

10:52: What will Cutter Gauthier's next contract look like?

13:50: Should the Vancouver Canucks keep Brock Boeser throughout their rebuild?

17:22: Which Buffalo Sabres player has had the most surprising offensive season?

19:58: Making sense of the NHL's modified penalty for the Ottawa Senators

megaphone.linkWill The Montreal Canadiens Run With Jacob Fowler In The Playoffs? by The Wraparound

