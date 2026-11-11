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Will Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season?: The Hockey News Future Watch Show

Will Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season?: The Hockey News Future Watch Show

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Nov 11, 2026 7:59 PM

Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down Keaton Verhoeff's second season at the NCAA level with North Dakota, the standout prospects at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.

Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.

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Here's what was discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down the standout prospects from the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge

Related stories

4:22: Reacting to the WHL's decision to expand to Chilliwack with Jeremy Colliton at the helm

9:07: Is Adam Novotny evolving into a potential top-six scorer at the NHL level?

13:22: Is Adam Benak emerging as the Minnesota Wild’s best forward prospect?

17:35: Will Keaton Verhoeff need more time to develop at the NCAA level?

23:05: Highlighting Ivan Ryabkin and Braeden Coates' start to the AHL season

27:50: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column

megaphone.linkWill Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season? by Future Watch

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