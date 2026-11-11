Will Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season?: The Hockey News Future Watch Show

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.\n\nEvery Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into\nall the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL,\nthe NCAA, and everything in between.\n\nHere's what was discussed in this episode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down the standout prospects from the Under-17 World Hockey\nChallenge\n\n4:22: Reacting to the WHL's decision to expand to Chilliwack with Jeremy\nColliton at the helm\n\n9:07: Is Adam Novotny evolving into a potential top-six scorer at the NHL level?\n\n13:22: Is Adam Benak emerging as the Minnesota Wild’s best forward prospect?\n\n17:35: Will Keaton Verhoeff need more time to develop at the NCAA level?\n\n23:05: Highlighting Ivan Ryabkin and Braeden Coates' start to the AHL season\n\n27:50: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column\n\nWill Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season? by Future Watch\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/226d1bb2-b68f-11f1-9c91-ff260828a657/image/a35e48e5ba81723a6008cddc4f77ba14.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWill Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season? by Future Watch\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8588590135]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/A7-ZPjbhWpY]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Future Watch [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on\nyour preferred platform.