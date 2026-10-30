BetMGM: Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche And Tampa Bay Lightning Are Early Favorites To Win The Presidents' Trophy

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 7:44 PM
Updated Oct 30, 2026 7:46 PM
Only eight teams have won both the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup. The last time it happened was in 2012-13, when the Chicago Blackhawks finished the lockout-shortened season with 36 wins and 77 points in 48 games and then defeated the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup final.
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