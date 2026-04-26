2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 4 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/26/26)

"If you don't ever really go through those moments as a group––you're tested, how'd you get out of it or what did you revert back to? That's kind of the core of your belief, as the group needs to play. I think we've kind of been tested at times where things weren't going well and we've found a way to dig out. End of the year, kind of (the) same thing. We didn't love our end of the regular season and (found) a way to run back to what we want to do and find our game."