2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 6 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/14/26)

“Vegas plays tight defensively,” Quenneville said. “They don't give up much. (That line is) targeted and then for (Vegas) to be aware of them of being out there. But they've seen that throughout the whole season. And obviously the attention grows come playoff time. I think that tonight, we're gonna need them to be a factor. You don't have to score, just want to make sure that your line's going to be generating and spending some offensive zone-possession time and solid in the defensive structure.”