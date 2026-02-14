Ducks at the Winter Olympics: Granlund's Finland Dismantles Clara's Italy, LaCombe Scratched for USA

Clara was visibly calmer to start this game than he was on Wednesday, confident on his angles when facing shots from distance, and less noisy when Finland drove pucks to his crease. Finland ran a lot of plays out from the goal line to the faceoff dots, and Clara was excellent on those pushes to cut down any potential net for shooters to aim for. When Finland attempted to carry pucks out from behind the net, his reverse VH rendered him massive, and he covered the entirety of the net when shots were taken in tight and at the bottom of the circles.