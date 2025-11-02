Game #11: Ducks vs. Devils Gameday Preview (11/02/25)

The Ducks will celebrate Día de Muertos on Sunday during their game against the New Jersey Devils. They will have their first three-game win streak of the season if they beat the Devils.

Anaheim has won four of its last five games, the sole loss being a tightly-contested affair against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which saw them concede the go-ahead goal in the final five minutes of the third period.

Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry have registered points in all five of those games, with Carlsson matching a career-high for points in a game (4) in Friday’s 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

“I think we’re doing the right things to score goals,” Terry said. “The exciting thing is I think we can be even better.”

The Ducks recorded shorthanded goals in consecutive games, scoring one apiece against the Florida Panthers and the Red Wings. After killing six out of seven penalties on Friday, they’ll face another tough task in the Devils’ top-2 power play.

“We’ve got a lot of smart hockey players,” Terry said. “I think we're just learning to when to be aggressive when teams are maybe in tough spots and when to push, when to maybe not get dragged out. That’s a good power play they have over there. I know they got one, but I think (the penalty kill) has been a bright spot for us all year.”

November begins a murderer’s row-esque collection of opponents for the Ducks, who face the 9-3-0 Devils on Sunday and the reigning Cup champion Panthers on Tuesday. This is followed by two road matchups against the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights before a return home to face the Winnipeg Jets, the second game of a back-to-back (SEGABABA).

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko - Ryan Poehling - Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston - Jansen Harkins - Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe - Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore

Lukáš Dostál (projected)

Devils Projected Lines

Stefan Noesen - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palát - Nico Hischier - Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier - Juho Lammikko - Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Brendan Dillon - Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski - Šimon Nemec

Jake Allen (projected)

