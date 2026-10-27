Game #12: Ducks vs. Canucks Gameday Preview (10/27/26)

“We started off the stretch, that trip with a tough start there,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought the Rangers game was probably the one game where we looked like we're behind the whole game and we didn't really give ourselves any chance. I thought we fought back in the other games and were a part of it. I thought the response coming out of losing the first three on the trip and salvaging a win in Philly was huge for us. I thought we did much more things that give us a better chance in the game despite giving up those two quick power play goals there. We found a way to fight our way back in that game and got a win.